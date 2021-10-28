Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $350.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.72.
NYSE:SPOT traded up $16.38 on Thursday, reaching $289.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,889. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of -145.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.89.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
