SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.00 Million

Brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $384.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.30 million and the lowest is $372.70 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. 115,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.