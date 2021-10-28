SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 402.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SQIDF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

