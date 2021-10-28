SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 402.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SQIDF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
