Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,294,753.95 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.

Shares of SQ opened at $253.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average is $244.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Square by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.