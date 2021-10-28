Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.10. The company had a trading volume of 101,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.74, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

