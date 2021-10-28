Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $469.75

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.75 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 495.50 ($6.47). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 495.50 ($6.47), with a volume of 4,398,107 shares traded.
STAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).
The company has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 452.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 469.75.
In related news, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 in the last ninety days.
About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
