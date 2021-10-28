Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.07. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

