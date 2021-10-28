Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Standex International worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 100.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

