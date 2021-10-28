Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.