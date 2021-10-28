Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $22.39

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $21.72. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 33,762 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

