STARSHIP Price Tops $2.66 on Top Exchanges (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 68.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 654.6% against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $50.36 million and $1.24 million worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.81 or 0.98417531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.03 or 0.06887904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002530 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

