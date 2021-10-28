State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $478,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $280.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.15. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

