State Street Corp Buys 82,358 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $445,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 79,578 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.