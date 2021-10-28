State Street Corp Raises Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State Street Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $523,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

