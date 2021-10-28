State Street Corp Raises Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.82% of NiSource worth $463,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 32.9% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,289,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after acquiring an additional 307,732 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 58.1% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 745,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 50.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.84 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

