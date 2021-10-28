Stephens Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $56.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $9,546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $14,038,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

