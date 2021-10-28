Stephens Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $570.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $505.00 to $570.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $499.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.61. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $517.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,408,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

