Stephens Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Overweight

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

