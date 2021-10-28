Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading 5% Higher

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.14. 6,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 248,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $657.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sterling Construction by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 106.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

