stETH Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

