Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,008 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

