Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 706.00 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $14.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

