Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $434,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,792,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000.

BAMR opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

