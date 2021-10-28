Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1,028.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 377,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $43.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.