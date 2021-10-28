Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,323 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

