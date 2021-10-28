Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $71.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

