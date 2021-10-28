Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,965 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after buying an additional 394,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

