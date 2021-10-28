Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 26,098 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,098 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 944,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

