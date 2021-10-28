Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,566 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rambus worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 125,085 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $6,183,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMBS opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

