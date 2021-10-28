Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,576 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 23.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 198,371 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 23.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 194,112 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

