Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,949,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.
ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
