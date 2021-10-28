Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,949,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

