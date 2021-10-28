Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $272,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $62.51 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.