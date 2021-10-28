Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $92.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SF opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.
