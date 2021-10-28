Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $92.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SF opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

