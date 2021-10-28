STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.21 ($48.48).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €38.85 ($45.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.64. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

