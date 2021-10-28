STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $45.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $66,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

