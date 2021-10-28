STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $45.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

