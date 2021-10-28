Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 86,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,756. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

