Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 227,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

