Stratasys (SSYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stratasys stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.