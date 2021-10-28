Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.08-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.30. Stryker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.080-$9.150 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.13.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.44. 1,066,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,516. Stryker has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.80 and a 200-day moving average of $261.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

