Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 145,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGMD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Sugarmade has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

