Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $233,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,696,719 shares of company stock valued at $272,752,099 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.