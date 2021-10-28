Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Gap Up to $22.89

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $24.10. Suncor Energy shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 788,162 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

