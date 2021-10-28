Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,045,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after buying an additional 334,747 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

