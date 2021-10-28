Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.20.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$28.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.77. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The firm has a market cap of C$41.89 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
