Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.20.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$28.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.77. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The firm has a market cap of C$41.89 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

