SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $55,243.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00069804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,227.74 or 0.99950445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.31 or 0.06801232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,069,186 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

