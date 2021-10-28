Susquehanna Bancshares Increases General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $240.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.83. 7,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,361. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

