Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 5,831 SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $116.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.