Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $649,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,504 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

