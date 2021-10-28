Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $660,000 Position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWS. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 208,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWS opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

